Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Intelligent Systems worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 42.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 573,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,157 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 45.8% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

INS stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

