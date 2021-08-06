Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

