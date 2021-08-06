Citigroup Boosts Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $85.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bruker by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bruker by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bruker by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.