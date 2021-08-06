Citigroup Cuts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $267.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $308.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.41.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

