Citigroup Cuts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $267.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $308.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.
CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.41.
Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.
In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
