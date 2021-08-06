Citigroup Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $188.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $138.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DDOG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $132.47 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $135.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -946.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.5% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 118,137 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.