Citigroup Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $14.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LDI. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

