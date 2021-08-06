Citigroup Lowers Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TOIPF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72. Thai Oil Public has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

