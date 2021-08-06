Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.14. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

