Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citrix’s second-quarter performance was affected by ongoing transition to subscription-based model. Nevertheless, the company is well-positioned to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by pandemic-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike also bodes well in the long haul. The company is implementing several changes to its sales organization as well as go-to-market strategies in the second half of 2021 to boost its software as a service (SaaS) business. However, Citrix lowered its revenue outlook for 2021 due to negative impact from these organizational changes. A highly-leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and stiff competition are other persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

