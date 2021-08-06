Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.80

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 120.59 ($1.58), with a volume of 788830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.40 ($1.55).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £752.45 million and a PE ratio of 20.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

