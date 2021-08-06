Clean Yield Group Buys Shares of 250 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $441.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.59. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $444.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

