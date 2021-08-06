Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after buying an additional 403,846 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.39.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

