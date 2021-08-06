Clean Yield Group Invests $116,000 in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 334,014 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,378,000 after acquiring an additional 817,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

