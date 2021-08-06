Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $119.20 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.64.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

