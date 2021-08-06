Clean Yield Group Purchases Shares of 508 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 391,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,725,000 after buying an additional 263,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON opened at $229.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.34 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

