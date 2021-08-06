Clean Yield Group Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

