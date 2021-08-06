Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $2.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $23,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 370,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

