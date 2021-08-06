Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CLIN stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 625 ($8.17). 566,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,316. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63. The company has a market capitalization of £831.43 million and a P/E ratio of 64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 653.62.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

