Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.33. 72,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,203. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of -276.98 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock worth $84,953,623. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.