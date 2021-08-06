Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $629-633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.82 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.44.

Shares of NET traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.46. 3,421,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

