Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $629-633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.82 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.44.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

