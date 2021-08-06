CLSA Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Sell

CLSA cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $267.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $277.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

