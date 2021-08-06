CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CCMP traded down $21.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.79. 770,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

