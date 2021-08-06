CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,276. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.