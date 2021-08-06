CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNA opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.