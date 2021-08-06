CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s second-quarter earnings per share of 66 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2% and improved 20% year over year owing to higher revenues, deferred care across its health lines and strong alternative investment performances. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its cost-cutting initiatives to enhance its earnings profile look impressive. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program.The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. It engages in prudent capital deployment measures via buybacks and dividends. However, its revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower fee income. Lower ROE remains a woe.”

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

