CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.33. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 1,796,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

