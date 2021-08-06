Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.805 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

CCOI opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.04 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.74.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

