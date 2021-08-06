Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $24,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $18,521,000.

Independence stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,578. Independence Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

