Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 143,211 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned 0.55% of Lefteris Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

