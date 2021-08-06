Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COHU opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

