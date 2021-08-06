CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $517,315.03 and approximately $95,305.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00058869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.34 or 0.00912999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00098348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043043 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

