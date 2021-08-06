Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lessened by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 30,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $267.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

