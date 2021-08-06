Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

NYSE:CMA opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.21.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,340,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

