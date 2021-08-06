Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

CVGI opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $301.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

