Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $49.85. 71,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,207. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

