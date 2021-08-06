Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.