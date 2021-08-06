Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,082 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $1,971,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CODI opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

