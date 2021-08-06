Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce sales of $180.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.64 million and the highest is $188.80 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.