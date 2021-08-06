COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $4,402,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $3,765,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.91. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

