Concentrum Wealth Management Has $61.49 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 39.5% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $61,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.97. 10,211,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

