Concentrum Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $90.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

