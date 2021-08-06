Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.84. Conduent shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 5,403 shares.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 173,576 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Conduent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

