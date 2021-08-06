Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.84. Conduent shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 5,403 shares.
The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.