CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CEIX traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 2,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,162. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $749.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

