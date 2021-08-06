Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of ED traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.32. 1,738,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,729. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

