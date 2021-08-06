Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,100.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,984.25.

TSE:CSU traded down C$2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2,035.95. 12,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The stock has a market cap of C$43.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52-week high of C$2,056.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1,873.84.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.4199947 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

