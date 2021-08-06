ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0017 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $41,323.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00424445 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000924 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

