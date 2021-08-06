Contrasting American Express (NYSE:AXP) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A American Express 18.72% 26.15% 3.27%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Upstart and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71 American Express 2 8 8 0 2.33

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $122.86, indicating a potential downside of 7.74%. American Express has a consensus target price of $161.30, indicating a potential downside of 4.91%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Upstart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 43.88 $5.98 million N/A N/A American Express $36.09 billion 3.73 $3.14 billion $5.34 31.77

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Summary

American Express beats Upstart on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

