Contrasting RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Denny’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RCI Hospitality and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 3 3 0 2.50

RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.30%. Denny’s has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 5.93% 3.09% 1.36% Denny’s 9.21% -7.65% 2.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Denny’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $132.33 million 4.42 -$6.09 million $0.51 127.29 Denny’s $288.61 million 3.42 -$5.12 million ($0.12) -128.25

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. Denny’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denny’s beats RCI Hospitality on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

