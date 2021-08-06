Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTSDF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 69,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,820. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

